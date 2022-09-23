Gwalior: Junior students open fire at residence of senior after alleged ragging

Broken window glass in firing |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of junior students opened fire at the house of their senior after an alleged ragging incident in Gwalior on Thursday night.

According to reports, Manoj Gurjar, a student of MLB college had a dispute with his juniors Vikram Tomar and Sonu Yadav regarding the alleged ragging incident on Thursday Morning.

Following which, both the students along with their other friends reached the residence of Gurjar with arms and opened fire. Gurjar, however, narrowly escaped the firing incident. The accused threatened to kill him and fled from the spot.The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera in which all the accused were clearly seen visiting the house of the victim.

After the incident, the victim reached Madhav Ganj police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police registered a case against four accused which include Vikram Tomar, Sonu Yadav, Raja Yadav and Veer Tomar under various sections and started a search operation to nab them.