Gwalior: Narrow escape for woman as listed criminals open fire

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Hazari police have booked two men on charges of opening fire on a woman at Prasad Nagar, said police on Tuesday.

The police added that the woman had a narrow escape as she bent down. According to TI Manish Dhakad, the woman has been identified as Asha Bhadauria (45), whose son lodged a complaint after the incident.

Her son, in his complaint, stated that her mother was standing outside the house on Monday night, when two bike-borne men, one of whom was identified as Ajay Tomar, arrived and opened fire on a shop. After this, they opened a few rounds of fire on Bhadauria, who bent down to dodge the shot. The accused then fled but the act was caught on CCTV camera.

Bhadauria's son told police that the accused was a listed criminal who opened fire on anyone who refused to give him money for consuming alcohol.

After the complaint was lodged against Tomar and his accomplice, the police raided their house but the accused had fled.