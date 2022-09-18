Gwalior: 8-year-old girl dies of snakebite

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl died after she was bitten by a snake in the old cantonment area in Gwalior district. The girl was fast asleep when the snake bit her.

According to the police, the deceased girl has been identified as Preeti Kaur (8). The victim's father Lakhwinder Singh told police that he was a native resident of Faridabad in Uttar Pradesh and had shifted to Gwalior three months back for a living. Singh stated that he worked on a farm nearby and his wife was employed elsewhere.

He said that he and his wife left home for work on Friday noon, while Preeti was sleeping on the cot. When he returned home, he discovered that Preeti's body had turned yellow, after which he rushed her to the hospital. However, the doctors, after conducting the preliminary check-up, declared her brought dead on arrival.

The police were informed about the matter, who reached the spot and began investigation. The post-mortem ascertained that she was bitten by a snake.

Apart from Preeti, there are four more children in the family, Tanu (15), Hamendra (5) and Anmor (3), said the police.