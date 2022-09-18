Gwalior: Thieves break into post office, steal Rs 1L

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police have registered a complaint against unidentified men on charges of committing theft at a post office located near Kila Gate area in the district, said the police on Saturday. The police added that the thieves decamped with Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, the bank personnel registered a theft complaint on Saturday. The complainants told the police that as per routine, they finished work and locked the post office on Friday evening. When they reached the post office on Saturday morning, they discovered that the lock of the main gate was broken. On inspecting the place, they found Rs 1 lakh missing from the post office. Realising that the post office had been burgled, the bank personnel lodged a complaint at the police station.

The police, while talking to the media, stated that this was not the first time that post offices were targeted as similar incidents were reported at various post offices in the district earlier too.

A case has been registered and the teams are inspecting the CCTV footages of the area to find any leads pertaining to the case, the police added.