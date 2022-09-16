Bhopal: Five ministers to look into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gwalior, Sheopur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has nominated five Ministers-in- Waiting to receive and see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gwalior and Sheopur on Saturday.
Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra will be the Minister-in- Waiting at Gwalior airport. Minister of State OPS Bhadoriya will be Minister-in- Waiting at Kuno Helipad. Forest Minister Vijay Shah will be Minister-in- Waiting at cheetah relocation site.
Minister Arvind Bhadoria will be Minister-in- Waiting at Karhal helipad. Minister Mahendra Singh will be Minister-in-Waiting at Karhal programme venue.
