Bhopal: Five ministers to look into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gwalior, Sheopur

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra will be Minister-in- Waiting at Gwalior airport.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Kuno-Palpur National Park where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia on Sept 17 | -

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has nominated five Ministers-in- Waiting to receive and see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gwalior and Sheopur on Saturday.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra will be the Minister-in- Waiting at Gwalior airport. Minister of State OPS Bhadoriya will be Minister-in- Waiting at Kuno Helipad. Forest Minister Vijay Shah will be Minister-in- Waiting at cheetah relocation site.

Minister Arvind Bhadoria will be Minister-in- Waiting at Karhal helipad. Minister Mahendra Singh will be Minister-in-Waiting at Karhal programme venue.

