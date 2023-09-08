MP: Making, Selling Of PoP Idols Banned In Narmadapuram | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has banned sale and making of idols from plaster of Paris (POP). The administration took the decision at a meeting with the members of the peace committee.

Members of the peace committee appealed to the citizens to immerse the idols of Ganesha on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. The meeting, presided over by collector Neeraj Kumar Singh was held at the collectorate on Wednesday, to discuss various issues related to the ensuing festivals.

Legislator of Narmadapuram, Sitasharan Sharma, superintendent of police Gurukaran Singh, Mahendra Yadav, Acharya Gopal Prasad Khaddar, Shahar Kaji Hafiz Ashfaq Ali, Manohar Badani, city magistrate Sampada Saraf and others were present at the meeting.

Collector appealed to the people to celebrate the festivals with peace and harmony and directed the officials of Nagar Palika to maintain cleanliness. There should be no dearth of drinking water and electricity, the collector.

He directed the revenue officials, policemen and home guards to beef up security during the festivals and ensure proper arrangements on the river banks during the bathing festival.

Important Festivals

The following festivals will be celebrated in the coming days: Holy bathing on September 14 and 17, Vishwakarma Puja on September 17, Ganesh Chaturthi on September 18, Paryushan on September 20, Dol Gyaras on September 28, Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-Milad-un-Navi on September 29.

