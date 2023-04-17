MP: Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj, who donated over 1 crore for Ram Temple, die in car accident in Narsinghpur

MP: Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj who donated over ₹1 crore for Ram Temple dead in car accident in Narsinghpur | FP Photo

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Famous saint Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj died in a horrific car accident in Narsinghpur on Monday morning. Of three people in the car, the mahant along with another man died on the spot while the third person sustained severe injuries.

The accident happened at the highway near Barman Sagri when the mahant was leaving Prayagraj for his ashram in Chhindwara. People present at the spot gave CPR to the mahant to revive him but in vain.

Police investigation in the matter is underway.

Notably, Raghuvansh Shiromani 1008 Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj had donated a sum of more than Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.