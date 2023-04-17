Madhya Pradesh: 287 active C-cases in state; Bhopal leads with 105

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal led with 105 active Covid cases in the state on Sunday. Active caseload increased to 287 in the state on Sunday with the positivity rate at 6.7pc. thirty-two cases were reported in the state. Bhopal reported 14 Covid cases while Indore reported five. Gwalior, Sehore and Khandwa reported three cases each. Raisen and Ujjain reported one each. Rajgarh reported two cases. As far as active cases are concerned, Indore reported 58, while Gwalior reported 26 and Rajgarh reported 24 followed by Jabalpur with 23 cases. Sehore reported 15 active cases. Total 471 samples were sent for testing.