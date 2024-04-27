MP Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Concerned Over Low Voter Turnout in State, Seeks Strategy for Remaining Constituencies

Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders are under pressure after the low turnout of voters in the second phase of the polling on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the BJP leaders to increase 370 votes in each booth. It does not seem to be possible for the BJP to hit the bull’s-eye because of low turnout of voters in the first two phases of polling.

The BJP’s central leaders wanted a report from the state leadership for the low turnout of voters. They sought information from the election in-charge Mahendra Singh, too. Seventeen constituencies are yet to go to polls. The state BJP leaders have been told to make a strategy for it. The party has been asked to activate the booth workers.

The polling percentage did not reach the figure of 2019 Lok Sabha election in any of the 12 seats for which election has so far been held. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP leaders won with heavy margins. In the constituencies, where the voting percentage was low, the contest between the Congress and the ruling party seems to be on an equal footing.

The BJP is worried about it. In a few constituencies, the percentage of voting matched with that of the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The BJP leaders are searching for the reason for lack of enthusiasm among the voters.

Candidates begin to make efforts for next phase

The candidates, trying their luck in the third phase, have also swung into action to raise voting percentage. They have set up control rooms so that voters do not have any problem.