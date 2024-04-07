MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Address Public Gathering In Seoni On April 8; Check Full Programme Schedule

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The political arena in Madhya Pradesh is set ablaze as the Lok Sabha elections approach, with the first phase of voting scheduled for April 19 across six constituencies including Mandla. In preparation, the Congress party has deployed central leaders for their campaign, with Rahul Gandhi himself leading the charge. On Monday, April 8, Rahul Gandhi will commence his election campaign from the tribal heartland of Dhanora in Seoni district.

On April 8, the former president of the Indian National Congress will visit Dhanora in Seoni district. Here, he will address a massive public gathering in support of Congress candidate Omkar Singh Markam from the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency. All arrangements for this event have been finalized by the local Congress committee in Dhanora.

It is noteworthy that PM Narendra Modi will kickstart the campaign for BJP in the Mahakaushal region on Sunday by holding a roadshow in Jabalpur.

Rahul Gandhi's min-to-min schedule

According to information provided by the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, Rahul Gandhi will be on a whirlwind tour of Madhya Pradesh on April 8. He will depart from Bhopal by helicopter at 11:00 AM and arrive in Dhanora, Seoni at 12:40 PM, where he will address a massive public gathering. He will remain in Dhanora until around 2:00 PM, departing by helicopter at 2:00 PM and arriving in Shahdol at 3:15 PM. There, he will participate in local programs before leaving for Jabalpur at 5:00 PM.

Patwari, Kamal Nath, Tankha to be present

The grand public meeting in Dhanora is expected to be attended by several eminent leaders of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee. Among those expected to be present are Bhavar Jitendra Singh (AICC General Secretary), Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, opposition leader Umang Singhar, former Union Minister Arun Yadav, Pradesh Deputy in-charge Sanjay Kapoor, Mandla Lok Sabha in-charge Qadir Soni, and Kevalari MLA Rajneesh Harvansh Singh Thakur.

Also expected to attend are Mandla Lok Sabha candidate Omkar Singh Markam, and Balaghat Lok Sabha candidate Samrat Singh Saraswat, along with other prominent leaders.