MP Lok Sabha Election Result: Votes Garnered By Third Party Candidates Higher Than The Winning Margin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a few constituencies, the influence of third-party candidates has proven to be a decisive factor in the outcome of the elections, initially affecting the performance of the Congress party.

In several instances, the vote count garnered by the third-party contenders has surpassed the winning margin, ultimately benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the constituency of Satna, BJP's Ganesh Singh emerged victorious with a margin of 84,949 votes. However, the presence of Bahujan Samaj Party's Narayan Tripathi, who secured 185,618 votes, surpassed the winning margin. Congressís Siddharth Kushwaha, the runner-up, obtained 374,779 votes, indicating a significant impact caused by the third-party candidate on the electoral dynamics.

Similarly, in Morena, BJP's Shivmangal Singh Tomar secured victory with a margin of 52,530 votes. The presence of BSP's Ramesh Garg, who garnered 179,669 votes, posed a challenge, affecting the outcome. Congress candidate, Satyapal Singh Sikarwar, secured 462,947 votes, indicating the substantial influence wielded by the third-party contender.

In Gwalior, BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwaha emerged triumphant with a margin of 69,705 votes. While the third-party vote count of 33,308 was less than the winning margin, it significantly impacted the runner-up, who secured 599,077 votes.

Box: In Khajuraho, BJP's VD Sharma secured a landslide victory with a margin of 541,229 votes, obtaining 7,72,774 votes. BSP emerged as the runner-up in this constituency and garnered 2,31,545 votes.

In more than 10 Lok Sabha constituencies winning margin reduced

Morena Congress candidate Neetu Sikarwar gave surprise to BJP Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar as the winning margin was limited to 52,530 votes in the elections of 2019 the margin was 1,13,341 votes and the candidate was Narendra Singh Tomar.

The margin of Khargone candidate Gajendra Singh Patel in the year -2019 was 2,02,510 which came down to 1,35,018 votes in 2024.

The Khandwa constituency which was led by Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan was having the margin of 2,73,343 votes which came to reduced to 2,69,971 in 2024 the BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil contested the election.

The Gwalior constituency Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar had won the election with the margin of 1,46,842 votes in the year 2019. In the election of 2024 the margin reduced to 70,210 votes the election was contested by Bharat Singh Kushwah.

Ganesh Singh contested the election from Satna constituency and have won the election with the margin of 2,31,473 votes, but in the election of 2024 his margin has reduced to 84,949 votes.

The Sidhi constituency led by Riti Pathak won the election with the margin of 2,86,524 votes in the year 2019, but in the election of 2024 Rajesh Mishra contested the election Rajesh Mishra contested the election and the margin reached to 2,06,416 votes.

Uday Pratap Singh contested the election in 2019 and won the election with the margin of 5,53,682 votes, in the year 2024, Darshan Singh Choudhary contested the election and won with 4,31,696 votes.

Shahdol constituency led by Himadri Singh had won the election of 2019 with 4,03,333 votes, now in the current election her winning margin had redused to 3,97,340 votes.

The Rewa constituency had the record win of 3,12,808 votes in the elections of 2019 Janardan Mishra had won the election. In the current election his votes came down to 1,93,374 votes.

Bhind candidate Sandhya Ray had won the election with the margin of 1,99,885 votes in the year 2019, but in the current year her vote number came down to 64,840 votes.