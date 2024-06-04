MP Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: 'Jo Hai So Hai...' Says Disappointed Kamal Nath As Son Nakul Nath Trails Behind With 1Lakh+ Votes In Chhindwara (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vote counting has reached the halfway mark on Tuesday afternoon, indicating the likely winners and losers.

The ex-CM's son, Nakul Nath, failed to meet his expectations and was seen trailing behind by over 1 lakh votes in Chhindwara.

Speaking to the media, a disappointed father, Kamal Nath, said, "Jo hai so hai (it is what it is); we will examine it later," when asked by reporters about Nakul Nath’s performance in the elections.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On his son and party candidate, Nakul Nath trailing in initial trends, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath says, "Jo hai so hai, we will examine it."



On election trends for Congress, he says, "Yes, I saw the party leading on 214. It is good. It is… pic.twitter.com/KVVkWFcNgK — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Historically, Chhindwara has been a Congress stronghold, as the Nath family won the seat in 2019 as well as the 2014 general elections. In 2019, the BJP managed to back up every seat in the state except Chhindwara, which was Kamal Nath’s bastion.

When asked about the performance of the India bloc in the ongoing elections, the former CM said, “I saw the party leading. It is good. It is what is being reported in the news. We will see what happens."

The recent trends show a marginal jump in the Congress seat share; in 2019, the grand old party managed to bag only 52 seats in the previous edition.

According to recent trends, the BJP is set to clean sweep the state of Madhya Pradesh.