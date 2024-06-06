MP Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Switch To Rival Party For Ticket Spells Doom For Some Politicians

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yearning for a Lok Sabha†ticket from rival political parties has proven to be 'hara-kiri' for some politicians in this Lok Sabha election. They failed miserably in garnering voter support and faced humiliating defeats. Likewise, some individuals who contested the election only to draw public attention were trampled badly.

For instance, Ajay Pratap Singh, a well-known BJP leader from Sidhi, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, was keen on contesting from Sidhi, but was denied ticket. Infuriated, Singh resigned from the BJP and joined the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) on the condition of getting the Lok Sabha ticket from Sidhi. Singh contested on a GGP ticket but was defeated by BJP candidate Dr Rajesh Mishra by a margin of 5,32,597 votes. He could only secure 50,962 votes. Now his career seems to be in troubled waters.

Similarly, after failing to get the Bhind LS ticket from Congress, Devashish Jarariya joined the BSP and contested the polls, only to lose the political battle as he could only secure 20,465 votes. As of now, his political career seems to have come to an end.

Political ambition of retd cop, advocate fails to take off

Retired IPS officer Maithli Sharan Gupta hogged the limelight by contesting the election as an Independent from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. The presence of a retired senior cop in the poll arena made the contest interesting, but Guptaís political journey ended even before it could start as he managed to get only 448 votes in his favor.

Advocate Abdul Tahir, alias Bablu Rajnikant, also created ripples by throwing his hat into the election ring in Bhopal as a Bahujan Maha Party candidate. Known for his resemblance to superstar Rajnikant, he generated enough curiosity among the voters. Dressed in Rajnikantís style, he used to hit the streets to seek votes. He had to bite the humble pie as he got just 473 votes.