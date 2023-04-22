 MP: Leopard comes under wheels of train, dies in Morena
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 02:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old leopard came under the wheels of a train near Nanduapura village in Morena district.

When the forest officials informed about the incident, a team led by divisional forest officer Swaroop Dikshit reached the spot and took the carcass of big cat to Devri crocodile sanctuary.

A panel of three doctors performed the post-mortem of the carcass that was burnt afterwards.

According to Dikshit, when the accident occurred, the leopard may have been going from one side of the forest to another side.

The officer said the leopard may have been five-year-old. The big nails of the leopard’s front paw were missing.

This was the fifth leopard that was killed either in road accidents or run over by trains in the past one year.

There are more than 50 leopards in the ravines of Chambal.

