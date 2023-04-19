MP: 90 complaints heard at public hearing in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ninety complaints were received at a public hearing in the collectorate on Wednesday.

Additional collector Narottam Bhargave presided over the public hearing after instructions from Collector Ankit Asthana. Out of the 90 complaints, ten were kept for time-limit meeting.

A woman lodged a complaint that she had undergone a family planning operation at a camp on November 18, 2021, but it did not succeed.

Her husband is physically challenged and cannot feed the family comprising five children.

She appealed to the district administration to give her compensation for failure of the FP operation.

On hearing the complaint, the additional collector asked the chief medical and health officer to take a decision on the issue.

Similarly, a resident of Parikshat Ka Purwa in Porsa Tehsil, Ramabai, complained that when she was grazing her cattle in the field, her right hand was damaged because of shock that she had received because of a faulty power line. Since her hand was amputated, she applied for financial aid.

The additional collector sent her application to the superintending engineer of the electricity board and directed him to work out the case.

Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Sanjeev Kumar Jain, in-charge deputy collector BS Kushwaha, deputy collector Megha Tiwari and other officials were present at the meeting.

Read Also MP: SHG women apprised of Cyber security measures in Morena