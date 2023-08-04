 MP: Kuno Officials On Frantic Search For Last Free Ranging Female Cheetah Nirva
It is learnt that a team of around 100 officials is searching the elusive Nirva but so far, success is eluding them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of Cheetah Tiblishi, the Kuno National Park officials are on toes to search for the last remaining free ranging female Cheetah Nirva. It is learnt that a team of around 100 officials is searching the elusive Nirva but so far, success is eluding them.

The Kuno officials, though, often claimed to have found the pug marks of Nirva, the search still continues. It was more than 20 days ago that radio collar of Nirva went out of order and her location could not be traced. The search operation has been intensified after Tiblishi’s death.

Along with this, forest officials are also waiting for the autopsy report of Tiblisi so that actual reason of her death could be known.

