WATCH: Now, a dog will guard Cheetahs and other wild animals at Kuno National Park

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kuno forest staff has got a special member in their squad to stop illegal hunting of wild animals including Cheetahs in the area. Illu, a German Shephard dog has been trained for seven months along with two other forest officials to guard the Kuno forest area.

According to reports, Illu is 11 months old and has reached Kuno National Park on Tuesday.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Verma said, “Kuno is vulnerable to poaching and it can be dangerous for the Cheetahs and its newly born cubs. In such cases, special dogs are very helpful. They help us trace the accused using their smell power.”

“Earlier, we had dog squads from Sagar and Jabalpur for the Cheetah Relocation Project. Now, we have Illu and our officers have also been trained, so we will be able to control poaching incidents more effectively.”

Illu has been trained in Panchkula, Haryana under a government agency named Traffic India which provides such dogs to different places across the country.