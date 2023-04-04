Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old abducted and raped in Jabalpur, accused on the run

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by an unidentified man in Jabalpur on Monday. Relatives of the victim have lodged a complaint with the Tilwara police station.

The toddler was abducted from her home and later returned crying. She was then taken to the Medical Hospital by her family members in the evening.

Police said that they are looking for the accused based on the complaint.

More details awaited.