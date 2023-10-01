MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Part In Cleanliness Campaign, Sweeps Roads In Gwalior | Twitter

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia picked up the broom and participated in the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign in Gwalior on Sunday. Scindia also reached Deendayal Nagar of the city and garlanded the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Under the cleanliness campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to do one hour of voluntary labour (Shramdaan) ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. Scindia took command of cleanliness in Gwalior by sweeping the roads.

Along with sweeping the roads, Scindia also cleaned the garbage himself. Talking to the reporters, the union civil aviation minister said that cleanliness is not only about our hearts and minds but the roads and villages should also be clean.

“The Prime Minister's dream is that the entire country should be clean and neat. 140 crore people of the country are participating in this campaign. People should understand their responsibility in this campaign of cleanliness. The ranking of Gwalior is continuously improving and soon Gwalior will write a new record in cleanliness,” he added.

Several political leaders participate

Notably, political leaders nationwide rallied behind PM Modi's call for cleanliness, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the 'Shramdaan for Cleanliness' program in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla supported the cause in Rajasthan's Kota.

Meanwhile, PM Modi himself engaged in the Swacch Bharat Mission alongside wrestler and fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya.