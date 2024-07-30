MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Requests Petroleum Minister To Set Up Industrial Units In Ashoknagar In Expansion Of Bina Refinery Project

Bina Refinery Project | EIC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia has written a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri requesting him to set up industrial units in Ashoknagar district in the expansion project of Bina refinery.

Union Minister Scindia said that the industrial units would develop the Ashoknagar district and would generate employment opportunities leading to economic and social development of youth, women and the public.

The entire project will be completed in five years and will save Forex outgo of Rs 20,000 Crores per annum, through import substitution, contributing to Atma Nirbhar Bharat's mission of making the country self-reliant in petrochemical production.

Here's what the union minister wrote in his letter

A copy of the letter which is with ANI, dated July 26, reads, "On September 14 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the expansion of the Bina Refinery project worth Rs 49,000 crores. With the completion of this expansion project, it will have a positive impact on Bina located in Sagar district as well as its other surrounding districts."

"Ashoknagar district of my Guna Lok Sabha constituency falls adjacent to Bina and it is easily connected to it via railways and road. If some industrial units related to this expansion project of Bina Refinery are set up in the Ashoknagar district, then the entire district will develop industrially and the employment opportunities generated through it will lead to the economic and social development of youth, women and the public," stated the letter.

He further wrote, "Therefore, I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to set up the related industrial units in Ashoknagar district. I will be grateful if you take appropriate action in this regard and inform me about the action taken." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the Foundation Stone for the Rs 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals project at BPCL's Bina Refinery located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on September 14, last year. The Project involves an increase in BPCL's Bina Refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonnes per Annum) to 11 MMTPA.