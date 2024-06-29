MP June 29 Weather Updates: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued For Gwalior, Morena; Seoni Hits 2.6 Inch Rain Record Till Date | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system active above Madhya Pradesh is responsible for bringing ongoing heavy rains to the state. Alerts have been issued for intense showers for Gwalior and Morena on Saturday. Other parts can experience thunderstorms and lightning also.

Rains expected in for Bhopal, Jabalpur

Additionally, light rain is expected in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia's Ratanpur, Orchha in Niwari, Tikamgarh, Bhind, Balaghat, Mandla, Seoni, Rewa, and Satna. By afternoon, weather conditions may change in Chitrakoot, Mauganj, northern Chhatarpur, Dindori, and Anuppur. Bhopal and Jabalpur could also experience rainfall.

According to IMD Bhopal scientist Arun Sharma, Monsoon is expected to be in full bloom in the coming days, drenching all parts of the state.

Yellow alert for Indore on Sunday

A Yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been forecasted for Indore, Ujjain and other districts on Sunday.

Also, there is an orange alert for heavy rain in Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Katni, Jabalpur, Sagar and Balaghat.

Heavy rain may also occur in Gwalior, Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Khargone, Khandwa, Sehore, Narmadapuram.

Rain records

In Seoni, 2.6 inches of rainfall has been recorded. On Friday, more than 10 districts including Bhopal, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Indore received showers. Pachmarhi and Seoni were the coolest places with temperatures around 27.2 degrees Celsius, while Malajkhand and Chhindwara remained below 30 degrees Celsius. According to IMD Bhopal scientist Arun Sharma, rainfall is expected to continue across the state in the coming days.