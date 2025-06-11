MP June 11 Weather Update: Heatwave Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Gwalior, Bhind & Others; Rain, Thunderstorms Likely After 2 Days | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon seems far from Madhya Pradesh at present with intense heat and humidity hovering over the state since last week.

Over the past three days, temperatures have soared, with Tuesday seeing mercury levels rise above 40°C in 28 cities.

Weather expected on Wednesday

People need to stay cautious as, heatwave alert has been issued for Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Neemuch, and Mandsaur - with the possibility of heatwave (loo) conditions.

However, rain and thunderstorms are likely in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, and Shahdol.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do weathermen say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwaves are going to persist in the state for the next two days - June 11 and 12 - for districts in the Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, and Sagar divisions.

From June 13 onwards, a fresh spell of rainfall is expected to begin. However, in districts where rain does not occur, intense heat will continue to prevail.

Thunderstorm and rain activity has been predicted in districts such as Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, and Shahdol.

IMD Bhopal

Temperature record

The highest temperature was recorded in Naugaon at 46.1°C, while Narmadapuram, Guna, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh, and Sagar witnessed temperatures of 45°C or higher.

Weather in next two days

On June 12, heatwave conditions will persist in northern districts including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari. Simultaneously, dust storms and thunderstorms are expected in Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Jabalpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Maihar.

On June 13, the weather is forecasted to turn turbulent in Jabalpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Umaria, Katni, Maihar, Damoh, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore, Harda, Dewas, Khandwa, and Burhanpur, with chances of strong winds and rainfall.