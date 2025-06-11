Mango Fest 8.0 In Bhopal, 11 Organic Varieties On Display

Bhopal: Mango Fest 8.0; 11 Organic Varieties On Display | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers from tribal districts of Madhya Pradesh have displayed 11 varieties of organic mangoes at Mango Festival 8.0 at the regional NABARD office located at Bittan Market in the city on Tuesday.

They included Noor Jahan, Sundarja, Dussehri, Totapuri, Amrapali, Mallika, Langda, Kesar, Malda, Rajapuri and Chausa. Rumel Baghel from Alirajpur has brought Noor Jahan mangoes, which grow in Katthiwada in Alirajpur district. “Now, only a few its trees are left in Katthiwada,” he said.

This time, he has brought five Noor Jahan mangoes to Bhopal. Their weight is from 1.5 to 3 kilograms. Priced at ₹1,800 per kg, this mango is rich in Vitamin A, C and B6. It contains calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium, he added.

Sundarja, which is grown in Govindgarh in Rewa district, is GI-tagged. Ashish Mishra who brought it said, “Sundarja mango is grown only in Rewa district. This year, the yield has been good.

Its price is up to ₹250 per kg whereas last time, this mango was sold for up to ₹350 per kg.” This mango can be stored for a long time and has a strong aroma with less sugar content. Its yellow colour is inviting. It contains vitamin A, C, B, potassium, beta-carotene. The exhibition will remain open to visitors till June 14.