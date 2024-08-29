 MP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes

MP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes

They are expected address teachers’ difficulties and teach at least one class during school visit

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has 3,395 Jan Shikshak Kendras and 6,790 Jan Shikshaks, or Cluster Academic Coordinators (CAC), who are tasked with monitoring the academic processes in government schools. Under the district education centre, the Jan Shikshak or CAC plays a crucial role as they are supposed to visit schools within their jurisdiction to address teachers’ difficulties in teaching complex subjects and to teach at least one class during their visit. However, in reality, many Jan Shikshas focus solely on inspecting schools, checking teacher attendance, absence, and the quality of midday meals, while often asserting their authority over fellow teachers instead of supporting educational improvement.

In Bhopal district, there are 33 Jan Shikshak Kendras: 7 in Phand Urban New City, 6 in Phanda Urban Old City, 9 in Phand Gramin, and 11 in Berasia. A principal of the government school in Bhopal told the Free Press that the Jan Shikshaks are supposed to monitor, not merely inspect, schools and provide suggestions for improvement. But they do the exact opposite of this; seldom do they visit schools, and when they do, they consider themselves ‘Adhikari’ and not attend the classes. District Project Coordinator of Bhopal, Om Prakash Sharma, said “We have asked Jan Shikshaks to attend classes regularly, make a list of shortcomings in schools, and suggest improvements to schools”. They should not just stay limited to mere inspections, he added.  

Read Also
MP Updates: Digi Yatra Likely To Be Fully Implemented At Indore Airport By Sept; Ancient Peepal Tree...
article-image

Required to visit school at least twice a month

The Jila Shiksha Kendra (JSK) was established to monitor and enhance academic quality in schools, with positions like DPC, APC, BRCC, BAC, and CAC being appointed under this framework. All these positions are held by teachers, with CACs being the most grassroots level, typically assigned two per Jan Shikshak Kendra. Each Jan Shikshak is expected to visit a school at least twice a month.    

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Lost Cell Phone Unit Ceases Ops As CEIR Takes Centre Stage

Bhopal: Lost Cell Phone Unit Ceases Ops As CEIR Takes Centre Stage

Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...

MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...

Chief Minister In Delhi, Holds Talks Over Administrative, Political Decisions

Chief Minister In Delhi, Holds Talks Over Administrative, Political Decisions

41-Volume History Of Freedom Struggle In MP Celebrates Unsung Heroes

41-Volume History Of Freedom Struggle In MP Celebrates Unsung Heroes