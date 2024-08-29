MP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has 3,395 Jan Shikshak Kendras and 6,790 Jan Shikshaks, or Cluster Academic Coordinators (CAC), who are tasked with monitoring the academic processes in government schools. Under the district education centre, the Jan Shikshak or CAC plays a crucial role as they are supposed to visit schools within their jurisdiction to address teachers’ difficulties in teaching complex subjects and to teach at least one class during their visit. However, in reality, many Jan Shikshas focus solely on inspecting schools, checking teacher attendance, absence, and the quality of midday meals, while often asserting their authority over fellow teachers instead of supporting educational improvement.

In Bhopal district, there are 33 Jan Shikshak Kendras: 7 in Phand Urban New City, 6 in Phanda Urban Old City, 9 in Phand Gramin, and 11 in Berasia. A principal of the government school in Bhopal told the Free Press that the Jan Shikshaks are supposed to monitor, not merely inspect, schools and provide suggestions for improvement. But they do the exact opposite of this; seldom do they visit schools, and when they do, they consider themselves ‘Adhikari’ and not attend the classes. District Project Coordinator of Bhopal, Om Prakash Sharma, said “We have asked Jan Shikshaks to attend classes regularly, make a list of shortcomings in schools, and suggest improvements to schools”. They should not just stay limited to mere inspections, he added.

Required to visit school at least twice a month

The Jila Shiksha Kendra (JSK) was established to monitor and enhance academic quality in schools, with positions like DPC, APC, BRCC, BAC, and CAC being appointed under this framework. All these positions are held by teachers, with CACs being the most grassroots level, typically assigned two per Jan Shikshak Kendra. Each Jan Shikshak is expected to visit a school at least twice a month.