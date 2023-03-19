MP: Jabalpur youth dies by suicide, leaves behind video blaming girlfriend for his death

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a young man from Neemkheda village surfaced on social media on Sunday in which he committed suicide by hanging himself and blamed his girlfriend for it.
During the investigation, police found a suicide note including a recorded video of the deceased. Police seized the youth’s mobile phone and sent his body for postmortem.
In the video, a young man can be seen blaming his girlfriend Rani as the reason behind his death.
What the suicide note said:
"I am Ashish Ahirwar, resident of Neemkheda. I loved a girl who looted lakhs of rupees by trapping me in his love. Girlfriend Rani and her brother Mahendra are responsible for my death. I want police to take strong action against Rani."
According to information, the youth in the video is identified as Ashish Ahirwar, resident of Neemkheda village, who was working in a finance company in Jabalpur. On Sunday, after talking to his lover, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his room.
Sub-inspector Tekchand Sharma says that this is the matter of a love affair and further investigation is underway.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)