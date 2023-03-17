Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur turns on its precaution mode after MP records its first H3N2 influenza case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the first case of H3N2 influenza was confirmed in Bhopal on Thursday, the state has started to step-up precautions.

Recently, a woman in Jabalpur had similar symptoms, after which the health authorities took her sample and sent it to the ICMR for testing, said medical experts.

According to Jablapur Chief Medical and Health officer, Dr. Sanjay Mishra, it is essential to follow the protocols used during COVID-19 period to prevent influenza.

The doctors said that Influenza H3N2 is more dangerous than coronavirus because it causes difficulty in breathing and also chokes the throat.

Notably, there are only four centers in Madhya Pradesh for testing of influenza H3N2, out of which, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Jabalpur is the one.

In view of an Influenza patient in Bhopal, the health department said that it is closely monitoring the situation.