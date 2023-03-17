 Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur turns on its precaution mode after MP records its first H3N2 influenza case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Jabalpur turns on its precaution mode after MP records its first H3N2 influenza case

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur turns on its precaution mode after MP records its first H3N2 influenza case

The Health Department is making all preparations to stop the spread of influenza H3N2.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the first case of H3N2 influenza was confirmed in Bhopal on Thursday, the state has started to step-up precautions.

Recently, a woman in Jabalpur had similar symptoms, after which the health authorities took her sample and sent it to the ICMR for testing, said medical experts.

According to Jablapur Chief Medical and Health officer, Dr. Sanjay Mishra, it is essential to follow the protocols used during COVID-19 period to prevent influenza.

The doctors said that Influenza H3N2 is more dangerous than coronavirus because it causes difficulty in breathing and also chokes the throat.

Notably, there are only four centers in Madhya Pradesh for testing of influenza H3N2, out of which, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Jabalpur is the one.

In view of an Influenza patient in Bhopal, the health department said that it is closely monitoring the situation.

Read Also
Jabalpur: Muslim women reach camp in large number to get registered for 'Ladli Behna Yojana', thank...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur turns on its precaution mode after MP records its first H3N2 influenza case

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur turns on its precaution mode after MP records its first H3N2 influenza case

WATCH: Congress member Vijaylaxmi Sadho walks out of assembly in tears over death of two tribals in...

WATCH: Congress member Vijaylaxmi Sadho walks out of assembly in tears over death of two tribals in...

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh defends Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in UK, says 'RaGa has no reason...

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh defends Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in UK, says 'RaGa has no reason...

WATCH: '...Ashamed of this wardi', Bhind Constable tears off his uniform in SP office

WATCH: '...Ashamed of this wardi', Bhind Constable tears off his uniform in SP office

Madhya Pradesh reports first H3N2 infection, patient in home isolation

Madhya Pradesh reports first H3N2 infection, patient in home isolation