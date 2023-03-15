 Jabalpur: Muslim women reach camp in large number to get registered for 'Ladli Behna Yojana', thank their 'Shivraj bhaiya'
Women expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Muslim women reached an ongoing camp set up in Junk Chowki area of Jabalpur, to get themselves registered for 'LadliBehna Yojana', on Monday. The women were provided all facilities for paperwork under one roof.

Councillor of Jabalpur's Muslim majority area, Shafiq Hira, made arrangements to ensure maximum women get registered under the scheme to avail the benefits.

While Aadhaar cards were being updated at one side, several counters were set up where the staff assisted women in filling of applications, completing the process of e-KYC and opening of bank accounts. 

The Muslim women who reached the camp highly appreciated the state government's Ladli Behna Yojana and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their 'Shivraj bhaiya'.

Everyone said that the scheme started by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the welfare of the sisters of the state will help them upgrade their house budgets.

Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the Ladli Behna Yojanain which eligible women will be given Rs 1000 per month.

