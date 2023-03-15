MP: Jabalpur district admin calls back wedding goods provided to couple under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Scheme

MP: Jabalpur District admin takes back wedding goods provided to couple under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Scheme; family terms it insult | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a peculiar photo-op kind of incident in Jabalpur, the district administration took back all the dowry items it had provided to a girl under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Scheme after her marriage. The bride’s family has termed the incident as an insult to them.

The girl was married at a Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Sammelan in Padwar village of Barela, Jabalpur. The district administration provided the girl with wedding items and later withdrew them.

The bride’s family complained about the incident to the district collector and said that the village sarpanch had made them fill the forms claiming that their daughter will get married under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Scheme.

The couple got married at home first

According to the girl’s family, after filling the form, they held the ‘Haldi’ ceremony at home. Later, they were informed by the Sarpanch that the ‘Vivah Sammelan’ had been postponed. The family then decided to marry their daughter off on their own and held the wedding ceremony at home.

However, a few days later, the Chief Minister Kanyadan Sammelan committee called them and informed them of the new date of the marriage ceremony.

The bride and groom reached on the said date and got married for the second time. After the marriage, the officers of the scheme presented household items to the bride and groom. But as soon as the officials came to know that the bride and groom were already married, they accused the couple of taking undue advantage of the scheme and took all the goods back.

Calling it an insult, the family has demanded action against the guilty officers.

Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Scheme

The objective of the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Scheme is to provide financial assistance to the poor, needy, destitute families for the marriage of their daughters / widows / divorcees. Under the scheme, an assistance of Rs 15,000 is given for household items and mass wedding expenses. This assistance is given in group marriage with the condition that the girl child should have completed 18 years of age.

