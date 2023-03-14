 BJP MP Diya Kumari backs gender parity in international bodies at Bahrain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP MP Diya Kumari backs gender parity in international bodies at Bahrain

BJP MP Diya Kumari backs gender parity in international bodies at Bahrain

Diya Kumari was speaking at the 146th assembly meeting at Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Bahrain.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
MP Diya Kumari backs gender parity in international bodies at Bahrain | ANI Photo

Jaipur: BJP MP from Rajsamand, Rajasthan, Diya Kumari made a global appeal for gender parity in high-level international bodies. She said there was not enough women representation even in the United Nation General Assembly.

Diya Kumari was speaking at the 146th assembly meeting at Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Bahrain. She is a member of the Standing Committee on UN Affairs. Elaborating further, the Kumari said that empowerment of women and including them in decision-making is the most effective way to ensure equitable and sustainable development across the globe. 

Diya Kumari further said that now the Government of India has moved from  women empowerment to the phase of women-led development. Here, the women lead the development process rather than being the passive recipients. 'Governments across the globe should have a workforce that reflects gender balance,' said Kumari. 

She expressed her delight that the current permanent representative  of India to the United Nations is a woman.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Barmer man cycles from Jammu to Jaipur, sets Guinness World Record for the longest...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Recruitment scam: Mamata makes appeal about jobs

Recruitment scam: Mamata makes appeal about jobs

Karnataka Congress criticises BJP for allowing rowdy to greet PM Modi

Karnataka Congress criticises BJP for allowing rowdy to greet PM Modi

Gujarat govt spent Rs 57 crore on festivals in two years

Gujarat govt spent Rs 57 crore on festivals in two years

Gujarat seized drugs worth Rs 54,000 crore in two years, claims state Home Minister Sanghavi

Gujarat seized drugs worth Rs 54,000 crore in two years, claims state Home Minister Sanghavi

Lakhimpur Kheri case not slow paced: Supreme Court

Lakhimpur Kheri case not slow paced: Supreme Court