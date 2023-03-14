BJP MP Diya Kumari backs gender parity in international bodies at Bahrain

MP Diya Kumari backs gender parity in international bodies at Bahrain | ANI Photo

Jaipur: BJP MP from Rajsamand, Rajasthan, Diya Kumari made a global appeal for gender parity in high-level international bodies. She said there was not enough women representation even in the United Nation General Assembly.

Diya Kumari was speaking at the 146th assembly meeting at Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Bahrain. She is a member of the Standing Committee on UN Affairs. Elaborating further, the Kumari said that empowerment of women and including them in decision-making is the most effective way to ensure equitable and sustainable development across the globe.

Diya Kumari further said that now the Government of India has moved from women empowerment to the phase of women-led development. Here, the women lead the development process rather than being the passive recipients. 'Governments across the globe should have a workforce that reflects gender balance,' said Kumari.

She expressed her delight that the current permanent representative of India to the United Nations is a woman.