Rajasthan: Barmer man cycles from Jammu to Jaipur, sets Guinness World Record for the longest bicycle journey ever

A 34-year-old man from Barmer, Rajasthan made India proud by inking his name into the Guinness World Record. Read to know about the achiever and the honour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Barmer man cycles from Jammu to Jaipur, sets Guinness World Record | Twitter: Narpat Singh Rajpurohit

Narpat Singh Rajpurohit, 34, set Guinness World Record for the longest bicycle journey in a single country by an individual for his road trip from Jammu to Jaipur which covered 30,121.64 km. The man hails from Barmer in Rajasthan and has made India proud with his achievement. After being credited by the GWR on their official website, Narpat shared his success on social media.

Narpat started his journey at Jammu airport on 27 January 2019 and completed it on 20 April 2022 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. During his cycling trip, Narpat had to face heavy rains in many places, and win over difficult terrains such as mountains and forests.

Reportedly, he saw a delay in his journey due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The situation had halted his dream for around four months when he mostly survived eating just biscuits. Interestingly, during his travel across the landscapes of India, he embraced mother nature and planted 93,000 saplings along his way. To the unversed, many not only know Narpat as a cyclist but also refer to him as "Greenman."

