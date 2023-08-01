MP: Jabalpur Women Panic After Spotting Their Morphed Obscene Pics On Social Media, Rush To Complain

MP: Jabalpur Women Under Panic As Unidentified Cyber Criminal Circulates Their Morphed Obscene Pics On Social Media |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women reached the Adhartal police station after they spotted their morphed obscene photos were social media in Jabalpur on Tuesday. Their photos were uploaded via fake social media handles. A complaint was registered against the unknown accused.

The matter pertains to Sanjay Nagar under Aadhartal police station area. The victims believe that the accused is from the same colony.

Read Also MP Government Insensitive Over Issue Of 2 Lakh Missing Women: Oza

One of the victims said, “This series has been going on for the last several days. The unknown accused morphs faces of women and girls to obscene photographs and posts them on social media platforms. Whenever we go to the police station with a complaint, the fake ID is closed. But, after a few days, the unidentfied starts uploading the morphed photos with a new fake ID starts.”

Cyber Cell Investigating The Matter

Reacting to the matter, CSP Priyanka Shukla said, “The aggrieved women suspect that the act is being perpetrated by someone from the same locality. They have demanded immediate arrest of the accused. We have ordered the cyber cell to investigate the matter immediately and arrest the accused after locating them.”