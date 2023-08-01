 MP: Jabalpur Women Panic After Spotting Their Morphed Obscene Pics On Social Media, Rush To Complain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Jabalpur Women Panic After Spotting Their Morphed Obscene Pics On Social Media, Rush To Complain

MP: Jabalpur Women Panic After Spotting Their Morphed Obscene Pics On Social Media, Rush To Complain

The matter pertains to Sanjay Nagar under Aadhartal police station area. The victim’s believe that the accused is someone from the same colony.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
MP: Jabalpur Women Under Panic As Unidentified Cyber Criminal Circulates Their Morphed Obscene Pics On Social Media |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women reached the Adhartal police station after they spotted their morphed obscene photos were social media in Jabalpur on Tuesday. Their photos were uploaded via fake social media handles. A complaint was registered against the unknown accused.

The matter pertains to Sanjay Nagar under Aadhartal police station area. The victims believe that the accused is from the same colony.

Read Also
MP Government Insensitive Over Issue Of 2 Lakh Missing Women: Oza
article-image

One of the victims said, “This series has been going on for the last several days. The unknown accused morphs faces of women and girls to obscene photographs and posts them on social media platforms. Whenever we go to the police station with a complaint, the fake ID is closed. But, after a few days, the unidentfied starts uploading the morphed photos with a new fake ID starts.”

Cyber Cell Investigating The Matter

Reacting to the matter, CSP Priyanka Shukla said, “The aggrieved women suspect that the act is being perpetrated by someone from the same locality. They have demanded immediate arrest of the accused. We have ordered the cyber cell to investigate the matter immediately and arrest the accused after locating them.”

Read Also
MP: 40 People Fall Ill After Consuming 'Bhang' During Lord Mahadev's Procession In Agar
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police Arrests Revenue Department Clerk Accepting Bribe ₹20,000 In...

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police Arrests Revenue Department Clerk Accepting Bribe ₹20,000 In...

MP: Jabalpur Women Panic After Spotting Their Morphed Obscene Pics On Social Media, Rush To Complain

MP: Jabalpur Women Panic After Spotting Their Morphed Obscene Pics On Social Media, Rush To Complain

MP CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Lokmanya Tilak On His Death Anniversary

MP CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Lokmanya Tilak On His Death Anniversary

Caught On CCTV: Youths Create Ruckus In Gwalior, Attempt To Erase 'Gurjar' From Samrat Mihir Bhoj...

Caught On CCTV: Youths Create Ruckus In Gwalior, Attempt To Erase 'Gurjar' From Samrat Mihir Bhoj...

MP: 5 School Students Loot Grain Merchant To Pay Their Rs 1 Lakh PUBG Debt, Detained

MP: 5 School Students Loot Grain Merchant To Pay Their Rs 1 Lakh PUBG Debt, Detained