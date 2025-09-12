 VIDEO: MP Woman Counters Men’s Sticks & Axes With Her ‘Chappal’; Refuses To Step Back In MP's Chhatarpur
The fight erupted when the woman was cleaning garbage outside her house, and neighbors objected.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media showing two men threatening a woman with axes in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. Amusingly, their attempt failed miserably as one of the woman took her ’chappal’ in hand and bravely faced them. The video surfaced after the men filed an FIR, stating that the women tried to attack them first.

The fight erupted when the woman was cleaning garbage outside her house, and her neighbours objected.

The victim woman claimed that the men first tried to attack her with the sticks and axes. A video has surfaced on social media showing the two men threatening the woman with axes and sticks.

The incident took place in Harpura village, under Bhagwa police station area.

Rajmani Raja, the woman involved, filed a complaint saying a false FIR was registered against her family by Sunil Ahirwar and others because of a personal dispute.

She said that on September 7, 2025, she, along with her uncle Jagdish Singh and brother Hakim Singh, were wrongly accused.

Her complaint requested a fair investigation and strict action against the guilty to ensure innocent people are not trapped in false cases.

Vimlesh Raja, a family member, said that five people, including Pushpendra and Raviraja, came and beat them with sticks during the fight.

Bhagwa police station in-charge Kripal Singh Marko said it was a family dispute over garbage.

FIRs have been registered against four people, and police are searching for the accused.

