MP Government Insensitive Over Issue Of 2 Lakh Missing Women: Oza

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Women’s Commission and Congress leader Shobha Oza has slammed the state government and has said that the government is insensitive on the issue of around 2 lakh women who went missing from the state in three years from 2019 to 2021.

“It is very shameful that on one hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks about Ladli Behna and Ladli Lakshmi ad nauseam, on the other hand, state tops in the country in terms of missing women,” Oza said.

She added that the data presented by Union home minister Amit Shah in the Parliament stated that around 13.13 lakh women have gone missing in the country in three years from 2019 to 2021. Of these, a maximum of around two lakh women and girls have gone missing from Madhya Pradesh, which includes 1.60 lakh women and over 38,000 minor girls.

“Every day girls and women are disappearing, but the government is sleeping. Madhya Pradesh is also number one in terms of malnutrition, women atrocities in the case of human trafficking,” she said.