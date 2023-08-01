Bhopal: Cong MLA Asks 5 Questions On Patwari Examinations

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA PC Sharma on Monday sought reply from the state government to five questions related to patwari recruitment scam. Sharma alleged that the one-member commission was not being allowed to function properly. He has asked whether commission was trying to save some accused and whether BJP leaders were behind the scam. He has also asked whether commission had issued preliminary report. If not, when will it be released.

