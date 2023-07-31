Madhya Pradesh: ONE OF ITS KINDS: SDM Hands Over Charge Of Naib-Tehsildar To Patwari

FPJ

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In the one-of-a-kind case reported here in the revenue department in Guna district, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) handed over the naib-tehsildar charge to the patwari after the former’s transfer.

However, as soon as the matter came to light, the order was changed. In the second order, a nearby naib tehsildar was given the charge. Meanwhile, the entire incident has now become a matter of discussion in the district.

According to information, naib tehsildar Ramashankar Singh was posted in Raghogarh tehsil of the district. He used to look after the work of Karmkhedi circle in Raghogarh tehsil. On July 25, the state government transferred naib tehsildar Singh from Guna. He was relieved from Guna a day earlier. After his transfer, Karmkhedi circle became vacant.

Raghogarh SDM (IAS) R Anjali issued an order dated Sunday. She handed over the charge of naib tehsildar to a patwari as Karmakhedi circle became vacant. According to the order, patwari Jagdish Bhadoria, posted in Raghogarh tehsil, was given the charge of naib tehsildar of Karmkhedi circle till further orders.

However, as per rule, no patwari can be given the charge of naib tehsildar. If the post of the naib tehsildar becomes vacant, then any nearby naib tehsildar is given an additional charge or the senior revenue inspector is given the charge.

As soon as the order came out, discussions about it began everywhere. The order was changed in a hurry. A second order was issued on the same day. In this, a nearby naib tehsildar was given the charge of Karmkhedi circle.

As per second order, naib tehsildar Renu Kansliwal of Jamner circle, was given the additional charge of Karmakhedi circle along with Jamner circle. However, by the time the second order came, word of the first order had spread among the revenue officers of the districts.

