Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar Frees Villagers From Terror Of Miscreants

FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahidpur tehsildar Santushthi Pal rid Indoukh Nai Basti village of the terror of two miscreants. She also freed 4.30 hectare government land from their possession.

The two accused -- Nanuram and Pura Lal – has been troubling residents of the Basti. As per villagers, they used to file false complaint against those going against them.

They claimed that following one such fake complaint, the administration had closed their drainage line. This led to water-logging in the area, especially in monsoon. Many houses were partially submerged under the clogged water.

Villagers had registered a complaint with Tehsildar Pal against the duo.

After receiving the plaint, tehsildar visited the Basti. After examining the situation, tehsildar along with police force reached the basti and cleared encroachment on government land and reopened the drainage line. Residents expressed gratitude towards the tehsildar Santushthi Pal.