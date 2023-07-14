Madhya Pradesh: Inter-State Gang Member Held For Theft In Khetia

FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia police arrested a key member of inter-state thief’s gang involved in multiple theft cases in Khetia and adjoining areas.

Police recovered a motorcycle and Rs 1 lakh in cash from him. Search for two other members of the gang was underway.

Rajpur sub-divisional officer (police) Rohit Alawa said that Ashok Chouhan, 30, of Signoor village under Gogawa police station in Khargone was arrested, while his two aides Sandeep Singh of Akashnagar, Indore and Rahul Singh of Nandurbar, Maharashtra were on the run.

Both Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra police were searching for the duo.

SDOP Alawa said that Manoj Sharma of Gayatri Colony in Khetia had lodged a complaint claiming that on the night of April 11, 2023, unidentified thieves targeted house of his relative Jagdish Sharma. They took away booty worth Rs 3 lakh. Based on his complaint, police registered case against unidentified thieves under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC.

During investigation based on CCTV footages, police conducted search at Khetia and adjoining parts of Maharashtra. In the CCTV footages, police saw three suspects on a motorcycle.

On Thursday, following a tip-off, police raided house of Ashok Sikligar in Singun village of Khargone district. However, accused managed to escape.

After informers shared Sikligar’s location, Khetia police cordoned off the area and nabbed Ashok.