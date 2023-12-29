MP: Jabalpur Driver's Daughter Secures 6th Position In MPPSC, Becomes Deputy Collector

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Harneet Kaur Kalsi, a Jabalpur native and daughter of a driver, succeeded the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC)-2019 attempt and obtained the title of Deputy Collector.

On her first try, Harneet placed sixth out of the top 10 in Jabalpur. According to Harneet, her parents' dedication and support have allowed her to succeed.

Harneet said, “I am very grateful to my family for inspiring me to believe in myself and never give up on my dreams. My mother Ranjit Kaur Kalsi and elder sister Navjot Kaur Ghai have been my strength in this journey."

Harneet Kaur Kalsi, a resident of Laxmi Colony of Hathital area of Jabalpur, has cracked the MPPSC 2019 exam in the first attempt itself. Engineering graduate Harneet achieved great success in getting the post of Deputy Collector by securing sixth position in the top ten. By doing this, she has increased the pride of the city and the state. Born in a middle class family, Harneet's father used to earn his living by driving a goods vehicle. After Covid, he sold his vehicle and started serving in Gwarighat Gurudwara.

While talking to media, Harneet gave the credit of her success to the incomparable support of her parents, sister Navjot Kaur Ghai, brother-in-law Padam Ghai and other family members, apart from her respected gurus.

Harneet said that from the beginning she had made up her mind to join civil services. That is why she did not participate in the campus selection in the college. Initially, she got a job in various IT companies but she did not join them. Later Harneet stopped participating in the campus selection so that no other student would be harmed. Harneet prepared for civil services by staying at home. Her elder sister also helped her in this, who currently runs a startup company. Harneet also prepared for the exam through YouTube and Google.

After schooling from Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, Harneet has done B.Tech in Computer Science from Shriram Engineering College. During this period, she was the best and brightest student.