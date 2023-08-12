MP: Interstate Illegal Arms Supplier From Sagar Arrested In Delhi | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi police special cell has arrested interstate arms trafficker who belongs to Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, said Delhi police on Saturday. The accused was arrested with 21 unlicensed pistols.

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal told media that accused was identified as Lal Singh Chadhar.

He added that specific information was received on August 4, that Singh, supplying illegal weapons in Delhi and NCR after procuring them from Burhanpur, was on his way to Delhi and would come opposite Gandhi Museum, Ring Road, Delhi, to deliver a huge consignment of weapons to one of his contacts.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was apprehended after a brief scuffle. From his possession, 21 pistols of .32 bore were recovered.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he came in contact with one Rajesh Pyasi 5 years back, who was running a syndicate of selling illegal pistols in Sagar city area.

"To earn quick money, he also started selling pistols in the area. It was Rajesh Pyasi who introduced Chadhar to an illegal arms supplier from Burhanpur.

To get the recently recovered consignment of pistols, he borrowed money from his friend and mortgaged ornaments of his wife, as it was a huge cache of pistols and he was to earn handsome profit after selling weapons," said Dhaliwal.

Chadhar purchase pistol at a rate of Rs 7,000 a piece and sold them at a rate of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. An investigation is underway to find out the forward and backward linkages of this arms trafficking syndicate, a police official added.