MP: Internet's Fav Gwalior DSP Santosh Patel's Facebook Account Hacked!

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A police officer-- famous on social media for going out of the way to help people, lodged an FIR after his Facebook account was hacked and some videos were automatically uploaded, in Gwalior on Saturday.

Gwalior DSP Santosh Patel lodged complaint to the Cyber cell. DSP Patel, posted in Gwalior's Ghati village, is always in the headlines on social media for always extending a helping hand to the needy. DSP Santosh Patel has a huge fan following on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and his posts get a wide reach on social media.

Facebook Account Controlled By Hackers

Patel said that, on Thursday while he was uploading a video his account was hacked, the hackers were controlling his account. The hackers also uploaded two videos, when he suspected this, he complained to the cyber cell officials. After the complaint of DSP Santosh Patel, the cyber cell registered a case and started investigation.

DSP Santosh Patel while talking to media said that his Facebook account has been hacked and is still being controlled by hackers. After the complaint, an FIR has been registered and it is being investigated.