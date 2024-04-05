 MP: Interfaith Couple From Harda Beaten Up In Bhopal Court
Bajarang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad supporters manhandled the couple and handed them over to MP Nagar police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An interfaith couple was allegedly beaten over ‘Love Jihad’ in Bhopal District Court when they came for a “court marriage” from Harda.

Bajarang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporters manhandled the couple and handed them over to MP Nagar police.

Bajrang Dal state head and advocate Devendra Rawat said, “When we came to know the issue, we handed over the couple to the MP Nagar police, which handed them over to the Harda police.”

In another case, lovers Divyani Chouhan and Amit were manhandled in the court when they were produced to record the woman’s statement.

The couple hailed from Shahganj in Sehore district. However, the woman’s parents lodged a missing report at the Bagsewaniya police station.

The police brought the woman to the court for her statement. When the District Bar Association came to know about this, it demanded security. A police force was deployed at the court for the safety of the girl during the proceedings.

The couple had approached the High Court, which had instructed the Sehore superintendent of police for security to the couple.

Advocate Saurav Sthapak said, “The couple had a love marriage. This irked the woman’s parents, who lodged a missing report in Bhopal. The parents and relatives attacked the couple.”

