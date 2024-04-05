 Indore: Australian National Found Dead In Hotel Cremated As Per Hindu Rituals
Indore: Australian National Found Dead In Hotel Cremated As Per Hindu Rituals

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old Australian national who was found dead at a hotel here was cremated with Vedic rituals on Friday with his family's consent, police said.

Bailey Gavin Andrew, who had arrived in Madhya Pradesh on a business trip, was found dead in his hotel room in Lasudia police station limits in the city on April 2.

"Prima facie, he died of a heart attack," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.

Andrew's family told police that he should be cremated in Indore and his remains should be sent to them as they could not come to India immediately, the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Krishna Lalchandani said an autopsy was conducted and the body was then cremated as per Vedic rituals.

Besides police personnel, an official from the Australian embassy in India was also present during the cremation, he said.

Andrew's viscera samples have been preserved in case they are needed for investigation.

He had come to Madhya Pradesh in connection with a solar power project and was staying at a hotel here for the last one month, said another police official.

