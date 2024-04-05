MP: 10 Days On, Cheetah Veera Continues To Roam Out Of Kuno; Panic Struck Villagers Lock Themselves At Home After Sun Set

MP: Villagers Panic Gripped After Cheetah Veera Hunts Down Goat In Morena; Wandering In Jaora Tehsil For 10 Days | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 10 days on, and Cheetah Veera, who fled the boundaries of Kuno National Park continues to roam out freely. There are reports that the big cat is wandering near the residential Jaora tehsil area. Recently, it hunted down a goat of one of the villagers.

Scared, villagers now lock themselves at their homes after the sun sets down. “As the forest is adjacent to the village, the cheetah hunted down a goat and took it away on Tuesday evening. Due to fear, nobody is taking out their goats to graze. Also, the leopard came back on Thursday and attacked one of the goats in the herd.”

Forest Divisional Officer Swaroop Dixit said, “Currently, we are investigating the matter, however there is a possibility that any other animal might have hunted the goat,” he concluded.

Veera and Pawan left Kuno together

According to information, Veera and the male cheetah Pawan came out of Kuno National Park on March 24. After that, they were seen in the forests of Ishwara Mahadev in Pahargarh of Morena. At present, Pawan has returned to Kuno, whereas Veera has gone beyond Pahargarh and reached Pagara forest of Jaora via Dhanakuan, Chanchul.

Veera aslo escaped earlier in January

Veera escaped the Kuno earlier in January aslo and had reached the residential area. However, she had returned to the general forest area of Veerpur area of Kuno after about 20 hours of her escape.

Veera had come to India in the second consignment of leopards all the way from South Africa. In the second consignment, 12 leopards were brought to India. On December 20, 2023, after a health check-up, the female cheetah Veera was taken out of the enclosure and released into the open forest.