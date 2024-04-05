MP: Over 50 Jabalpur Schools On Collector's Radar For Forcing Parents To Buy Books From Specific Shops

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The local authorities in Jabalpur have taken action against 54 private schools in response to parents' complaint alleging pressure from school administration to buy books from specific shops.

The district administration has initiated legal action under Sections 6 and 9 of the MP Private Schools (Regulation of Fees and Related Matters) Act, 2017, following complaints from parents.

Collector Deepak Saxena has directed an investigation into the matter, which will be overseen by a district committee chaired by the collector. The open hearing will provide an opportunity for parents and other stakeholders to present evidence and statements.

Additionally, parents will have the chance to submit their grievances confidentially. Investigations are also underway regarding fee hikes as per the collector's instructions. If the complaints are found to be valid, schools could face fines of up to 2 lakh rupees, and their recognition may be suspended or revoked.

Collector Shri Deepak Saxena has urged parents to send recordings or images of any official or unofficial directives, advice, or information, as well as records of posters, pamphlets, or banners placed inside or outside the school or given to them by the school management regarding the purchase of books or uniforms from specific shops.

These recordings or images can be sent to their WhatsApp number 94070 83130. The names of complainants will be kept confidential upon receiving such complaints or information from parents for immediate action.

A list of 20 schools was received on Saxena's WhatsApp number on April 4, against which complaints were received, prompting the initiation of legal action under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools (Fees and Related Matters) Act 2017.

The 20 schools:

Little World School, Jabalpur

Leonard Higher Secondary School, Bilhari, Jabalpur

Guru Govind Singh Khalsa School, Madhatal, Jabalpur

Arihant Public School, Shahpura Bhiloni, Jabalpur

Aditya Convent School, Gopalbagh, Jabalpur

Shishu Vidya Peeth, Kanjhagarh, Jabalpur

Millennium Academy Higher Secondary School, Jabalpur

Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Jabalpur

Saint Gabriel School, Ranji, Jabalpur

Sarvodaya English Medium School

Nirmala English Medium School

Army Public School, Jabalpur

Golden Eye Public School

Kangaroo Kids International School, Jabalpur

GP Royal EM School, Asar Nagar, Jabalpur

Ashoka Hall Senior Secondary School, Jabalpur

WSEC KG High School, Indira Market

Balak Mandir Higher Secondary School, Rampur

Spring Day School, Maharajpur, Jabalpur

Aditya Convent School, Gopalbagh