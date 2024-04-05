Bhopal: Encroachers Rule The Roost In New Market

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New Market has virtually been taken over by encroachers making it hard even for the pedestrians to move around.

Encroachers are ruling the roost in New Market leading to congestion in the market.

Even, action has been taken against encroachers as well as extension by shop owners.

At once, the Market gave a clear look and the visitors felt a relief. But this relief proved transient as all the roads in markets were again taken over by the encroachers.

“If encroachments are removed or at least brought into a framework, the problem can be resolved. Women face a lot of problems due to the encroachments.” a shopkeeper said.

“We are planning to move all vendors to a place near the temple site. Without providing an alternative to the vendors, no encroachment drive could be successful,” the shopkeepers added.

The visitors urged the traders executive body to take strict action against the shopkeepers and vendors that are creating hurdles in managing the market.

Encroachments in different parts of New Market like Hanuman Mandir, Pink Parking site, TT Nagar police station site have become a nuisance not only for visitors, but also for the traders, but the authorities concerned are paying little attention towards the problem.

Allot shops to vendors

New Market Traders Association vice-president Pradeep Gupta said, “It is mafia raj. Each vendor gives Rs 500 to mafia and there are 400 unauthorised vendors. There are 225 shops of Smart City at TT Nagar Stadium so administration should allot these shops. Thirdly, mainly, at Hanuman Temple site and Pink Parking site are vendors have their dominance. Even entire vicinity of TT Nagar police station is encroached upon by these mafia.”