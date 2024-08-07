MP: Incessant Rains, Water Logging Damage Kharif Crops In Large Manner

Representative Image |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The incessant rains and flood has damaged the kharif crop in large scale in various regions of the state. The farmer organizations are claiming that the damage to crops could be around Rs 10,000 crores but so far, government is yet to come out with any outcome regarding to damage to crops.

According to farmers, crops of soyabean, cotton, mung, vegetables have been damaged. Vegetable crops have been totally damaged escalating prices in market, farmers said, adding, “ price of vegetable will remain high in market as it takes time for new crops.”

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) state president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “ Vegetables crops have been totally damaged. It has escalated the price in market as well as in mandis. Similarly, various Kharif crops like soyabean, cotton, and mung has been damaged.”

Kedar Sirohi, farmer, said, “ five to seven per cent soyabeen and cotton have been damaged but vegetable crops have been damaged completely due to consistent water-logging in agriculture field. It is direct loss to farmers. With damaging vegetable crops, prices of vegetables escalated in market.”

Dr GS Kaushal, former agriculture director, said, “Heavy rainfall has damaged the crops. In fact, drains in agriculture field should be made for soyabean to check waterlogging.

Similarly, “Machan” for vegetable should be made so that water-logging would not affect the crops and produce. But now it is loss for the farmers and they should prepare for next crops. Waterlogged soils are deficient in oxygen because the oxygen between soil particles is replaced by water. Oxygen is essential for healthy root growth, and insufficient oxygen in soils over time causes cell, root and eventually plant death.”

Secretary agriculture M Selvendran said, “We do not have any report of crops damage in state due to flood and water-logging.”