MP: Hostel Student Falls Prey To Unnatural Sex, Culprit At Large |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A student of class seven of a residential school at Utaili in Satna district has fallen victim to unnatural sex, the police said on Friday. The student concerned lodged a complaint to the police station.

According to reports, a 13-year-old student at a residential school was sodomised in his room. An employee of the hostel committed the crime.

Initially, the student kept mum out of fear of the employee, but when the student was feeling depressed, he related his tale woes to his parents.

The parents then took the boy to the police station where he lodged a complaint against the employee.

The student did not attend class because of stomach pain. The employee went to his room on the pretext of enquiring after his health and had unnatural sex with him.

The student informed the hostel management about the incident. When his parents, residents of Jabalpur, came to know of it, they reached the hostel and saw the boy crying. The police are searching for the culprit.