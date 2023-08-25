 IISER Bhopal Appoints Former JNU Professor Gobardhan Das As New Director Of Institute
IISER Bhopal Appoints Former JNU Professor Gobardhan Das As New Director Of Institute

Before assuming this position, Professor Das was a professor and chair of the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, IISER, Bhopal has appointed Gobardhan Das as the new director of the Indian Academy of Science, Bengaluru, since 2018. Das has been a member of the Indian Academy of Science, Bengaluru, since 2018. He was elected to the Indian Academy of Science under the General Biology section in 2018. He specialises in immunology, infectious diseases, and cell biology.

Gobardhan Das is also a fellow of Guha Research Council (GRC), West Bengal Academy of Science and Technology and the National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad. He holds editorial positions in journals such as PlosOne, Mycobacterial Diseases and Frontiers in Immunology and is a reviewer at Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, Journal of Experimental Medicine, Journal of Biological Chemistry, and European Journal of Immunology.

He is the third director since the inception of IISER Bhopal which was established in 2008. The institute is ranked 60 in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. It is ranked 281-290 in the QS Asia Ranking 2023.

