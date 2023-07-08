 Bhopal: 378 ISSER Students Receives Degrees At 10th Convocation
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Bhopal: 378 ISSER Students Receives Degrees At 10th Convocation | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 378 students (269 males and 109 females) from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) received degrees at 10th convocation held on Saturday.

Vatsalya Sharan (BS-MS, Department of Physics) was awarded the President’s Gold Medal 2023 for Best Academic Performance among all disciplines of the BS-MS (dual degree). Padmanav Baruah (BS-MS, Department of Biological Sciences) received Director's Gold Medal for Outstanding All-Round Achievement and Leadership among all disciplines of BS-MS.

Professor Deepak Dhar, Distinguished Professor Emeritus and NASI-Senior Scientist, IISER, Pune, was the chief guest. Professor Jyeshtharaj Bhalchandra Joshi, chairperson, Board of Governors, IISER Bhopal, former director, ICT, Mumbai, presided over the event in a hybrid mode.

