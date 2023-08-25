 JNU PG 2023: Second Merit List Set to Release Today At jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Aspiring candidates can promptly verify their admission status on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in. once the list is released.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will announce the second merit list for its PG programs today. Aspiring candidates can promptly verify their admission status on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in. once the list is released. Here's a brief guide on how to proceed:

Steps to Check Your JNU PG Second Merit List 2023:

1. Visit the . Official Website: Access the official JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) website by typing jnuee.jnu.ac.in in your browser's address bar.

2. Locate the Merit List: Look for the 'PG Second Merit List 2023' link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Provide Your Details: Input the necessary information, such as your registration number, date of birth, or any other required credentials.

4. Access Your Status: After submitting the details, your admission status will be displayed. This will indicate whether you have been included in the second merit list.

5. Save and Print: Once you've verified your status, it's recommended to save a digital copy or take a printout for future reference during the admission process.

Prospective students are advised to be patient, as the official website might experience a surge in traffic due to the merit list release. In the event of any technical hitches, applicants are encouraged to retry after a short while.

Following that, the JNU PG final round merit list will be released on September 19. The physical verification of admission deadline is September 29.

